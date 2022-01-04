Richmond Police arrest 10 people, seize 12 firearms on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While trying to crack down on celebratory gunfire during New Year’s Eve celebrations, Richmond Police continued ‘Operation Red Ball’ to get illegally-owned firearms out of the hands of violent offenders.

RPD seized 12 firearms while making arrests on various charges in incidents on New Year’s Eve.

Seizures included multiple handguns, AR-style rifles and narcotics.

In total, 10 arrests were made in places throughout the city including Creighton Court, Hillside Court, Walmsley Boulevard, Woodland Crossing and Whitcomb Court.

Charges in the arrests include carrying a concealed weapon, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a firearm while in the possession of narcotics.

The Operation Red Ball was initiated after two children were killed on Nine Mile Road in September, according to RPD. The operation will continue in 2022.