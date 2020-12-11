Richmond police arrest man in connection to homicide of transgender woman

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that took place on Nov. 23 on Cheatwood Avenue.

Ryejon Lee was arrested on outstanding warrants for robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. There are additional charges connected to the homicides pending.

Police say they responded to the 800 block of Cheatwood Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. where they found a vehicle that had crashed into a detached garage in an alley. The vehicle’s only occupant was Chae’Meshia Simms, a transgender woman in her 30’s. She was suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

RPD asks for people with any additional information to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events