Richmond police arrest man in connection to homicide of transgender woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that took place on Nov. 23 on Cheatwood Avenue.

Ryejon Lee was arrested on outstanding warrants for robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. There are additional charges connected to the homicides pending.

Police say they responded to the 800 block of Cheatwood Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. where they found a vehicle that had crashed into a detached garage in an alley. The vehicle’s only occupant was Chae’Meshia Simms, a transgender woman in her 30’s. She was suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

RPD asks for people with any additional information to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.