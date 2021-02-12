Richmond police arrest man in DeForrest Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An arrest was made in connection with a homicide last month on DeForrest Street in the city, Richmond police said Friday.

Alex Coles was charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after he turned himself in to Richmond police. Coles shot and killed Marquis Bowles and injured a male juvenile back on January 22.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital nearby with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 363-0878 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 app.