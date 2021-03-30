Richmond police arrest man linked to Friday’s shooting near Dock Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man linked to a shooting that happened near Dock Street on Friday.

The department said an officer was patrolling the 2200 block of Dock Street at 10:4 p.m. on March 26, when he saw a suspect in a vehicle firing a weapon out of the window. Luckily no one was hurt.

The officer, with the assistance of others who were nearby, stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect, Zhekour Ross.

Ross was charged with shooting from a vehicle, brandishing a firearm, shooting in a public place without injury and possession of a stolen firearm.