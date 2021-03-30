Richmond police arrest man linked to Friday’s shooting near Dock Street

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man linked to a shooting that happened near Dock Street on Friday.

The department said an officer was patrolling the 2200 block of Dock Street at 10:4 p.m. on March 26, when he saw a suspect in a vehicle firing a weapon out of the window. Luckily no one was hurt.

The officer, with the assistance of others who were nearby, stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect, Zhekour Ross.

Ross was charged with shooting from a vehicle, brandishing a firearm, shooting in a public place without injury and possession of a stolen firearm.

Richmond police said two suspects are in custody Friday after gunshots were allegedly fired on Dock Street near 19th and 22nd streets. (Photos: 8News)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events