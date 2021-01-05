Richmond police identify man linked to New Year’s Eve officer involved shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they have identified a man linked to New Year’s Eve’s officer-involved shooting.
The suspect has been identified as Orland J. Carter Jr.
Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, RPD said two offers attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of N. 20th Street and Fairmount Avenue. They said the vehicle did not stop and was perused by officers to the 1300 block of Coalter Street, where the vehicle crashed.
Then police said Carter, the only occupant of the vehicle, exited the car with a firearm, attempted to flee while pointing the gun at Officer Ja-Ontay Wilson. Officer Wilson then shot his firearm and hit Carter.
The department said responding officers called for EMS and began giving Carter medical assistance. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Carter’s firearm was recovered at the scene.
Carter has been charged with possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon, felony attempt to elude police, reckless driving, as well as other driving related offenses.
RPD said has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, and it is being investigated by the Officer Involved Investigation Team.
The department asks anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Det. B. Thompson at 804-646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-100.
