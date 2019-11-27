Richmond Police arrest man linked to three overnight robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested a man accused of robbing three stores earlier this week.

Bryce I. Bland, 22, of the 13400 block of Ridgemoor Lane, in Midlothian, was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery.

Police think he robbed three stores Sunday night into Monday morning.

The first robbery happened at the Jimmy John’s in Carytown around 9:10 Sunday night.

The second robbery happened half an hour later at the FasMart on Westover Hills Boulevard.

The final robbery happened just after midnight at the 7-Eleven on W. Broad Street near Willow Lawn.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.