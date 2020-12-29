Richmond police arrest minor who attacked nail salon worker and didn’t pay for services

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said they have arrested a minor who was caught on video entering a nail salon, having services done and then fleeing without paying.

The department thanked the media for broadcasting and posting images and video of the incident, which just hours after being shared lead to the arrest of the suspect, a juvenile female.

According to authorities the assault and theft happened earlier this month on December 11. Police said the woman assaulted a downtown Richmond nail salon employee and then ran out of the business around 8:10 p.m.

Her actions were caught on video:

Video provided by RPD

Richmond Police choose not to disclose the name of the nail salon.