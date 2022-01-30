Richmond Police arrest suspect in fatal Hull Street hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on Hull Street Road in the early morning hours Sunday.

Officers from the Richmond Police Department responded to the incident at the 5500 block of Hull Street Road just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival officers found an adult male laying in the road unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators at the scene determined 34-year-old Richmond resident Edin Barrera Reynozo was driving eastbound when he hit the man walking across the road. Reynozo then fled the scene.

A description of Reynozo’s vehicle was given to officers and he was later found, arrested, and charged with felony hit and run and driving under the influence. Police said other charges are pending.

Information about the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with further information about this hit and run is asked to call Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at 804- 646-1664 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.