Richmond police arrest suspect linked to Bacon Street homicide; also connected to body dumped in North Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Police Department said they arrested a suspect linked to last week’s fatal shooting on Bacon Street.

Police said Ti’Keise Johnson, 20, of Richmond, was taken into custody on Thursday in Dinwiddie County by Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s deputies for robbery. Richmond Police detectives said they had outstanding warrants on file for Johnson for firearms violations in connection to this month’s West Bacon Street homicide. Additional charges for Johnson are still pending.

According to authorities, RPD officers were called to the 600 block of West Bacon Street at 9:58 p.m. on July 20, for a report of a person down. When police arrived they found Darrick Tabb suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the same suspect linked to a woman whose body was dumped in North Carolina.

The body of Cierra Jackson, of Richmond, was found around 3:30 p.m. on July 22, at the ramp for exit 220. Police noted stab wounds and gunshot wounds on Jackson’s body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at 804-646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.