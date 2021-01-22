Richmond Police arrest suspected porch pirate

Crime

Richmond police porch arrest

Richmond Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from porches. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police First Precinct detectives have arrested a suspect in a string of thefts from porches over the past several months.

Detectives said they were able to link at least six separate larcenies to one suspect using Ring doorbell cameras.

“I’d like to thank the public for sharing the images and also for their patience as we investigated these thefts over the past months,” said First Precinct Detective Sergeant C. Miller.

Richmond Police urges people to consider putting up cameras and continuing to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

