Richmond Police ask citizens to keep an eye out for car involved in hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect involved in a hit-and-run that occurred on Feb. 12.

The Richmond Police Department said they responded to a report of a juvenile pedestrian hit by a car in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday the 12.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police investigators revealed that the striking vehicle stopped briefly, and then fled the scene. The car is described as a silver, four-door Toyota Corolla, and might be missing the passenger side mirror.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call RPD Hit and Run Detective DeBoard at 804-646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.