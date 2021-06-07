Richmond police asking for the public’s help finding Northside tire slashing suspects

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects linked to vehicle tire slashing in a Northside neighborhood overnight on Saturday.

RPD said from about 1 to 5 a.m. on June 5, an unknown group slashed the tires of more than 30 vehicles in the Highland Park Southern Tip neighborhood. Police say the suspects damaged vehicles parked on the street, in alleys and backyards on Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue in the 2200 to 2500 blocks.

Officials added there may be damage to other vehicles that have not yet been noticed or reported.

During the time cars were being damaged, property was stolen from at least one vehicle and one vehicle was reported stolen from the 2300 block of Fifth Avenue.

Detectives are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in that area that may have recorded images of the suspects to contact the Fourth Precinct.

Anyone with information or surveillance images is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective M. Tedeschi at 804-646-2939 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.