Richmond Police Civil Unrest Task Force makes 2 arrests

Nicholas R. Smith (L) and Lawrence E. West (R) were arrested by the Richmond Police Civil Unrest Task Force last week for incidents that happened in July and this month. (Photos: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police arrested two men last week to incidents related to civil unrest in the city.

RPD’s Civil Unrest Task Force said arrested Nicholas R. Smith and charged him with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school property. The incident happened on July 26 near the 100 block of North Granby Street.

According to police, a video circulating on social media shows a man getting out of a black truck and firing a shot int the ground.

Authorities also arrested Lawrence E. West for malicious wounding. The incident allegedly took place on August 14 near the circle at Monument and Allen avenues. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with other information should contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.