Richmond police conducting death investigation after Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said a death investigation is underway after this morning’s fatal Southside shooting.

Police said they responded to the 800 block of Holly Springs Avenue at 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 10, for a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone who was in the area between 2:30 to 3 p.m. to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

