RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation on Belt Boulevard.

Officers were called to the scene near McGuire Veterans Hospital just after 6:15 p.m.

Photo: Ben Dennis/8News

Police say one female connected to the investigation was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

