Teenage girl killed, man injured in two separate Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two shootings took place in Richmond’s southside today, just one mile and two hours time separating the incidents. An adult male is seriously injured and a teenage girl is now dead.

The first incident took place at 11:17 a.m. in the intersection of Carnation Street and Midlothian Turnpike. Police were called to the scene after a vehicle had been sitting at the stop light and not moving. Upon arrival they found the adult male suffering from what police suspect was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 1:30 p.m. today at the 500 block of Labrook Drive police found a teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.