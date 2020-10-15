Richmond Police Department searching for theft suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives are searching for a man suspected of stealing from a Richmond apartment building on Tuesday.

The man was seen breaking into the building office shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 13. The apartment is located in the 700 block of Everett Street.

According to the Richmond Police Department, several items were reported stolen.

RPD asks that information be reported to First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

