Richmond police exchange gunfire with a person outside middle school

Two RPD officers placed on administrative assignment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police officers were involved in an exchange of gunfire with a person outside a school early Tuesday morning.

RPD said they are investigating the incident that occurred at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School at 2:14 a.m.

Police said an RPD officer was conducting a routine security check at the school when they saw a person in a secure fenced-in area behind the building.

The officer called for back up, two additional officers arrived on the scene. The officers made contact with the individual, at which time gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect fled the area. Police say no description is available at the moment. Detectives said there is no on-going threat to the community.

“I am relieved that none of the officers were injured,” Chief William C. Smith said. “This is a sobering reminder of the dangers these men and women face as they work to protect the community.”

“Because two of the officers discharged their weapons, the Department’s Force Investigation Team (FIT), comprised of Major Crimes detectives, will create a report about the incident,” RPD said.

The report will then be reviewed by Chief William C. Smith and then sent to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The two officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative assignment.

