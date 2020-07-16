Richmond Police find man suffering from gunshot wound

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hours after pleas from city officials to stop the violence, Richmond Police say another shooting investigation is underway.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Government Road for a shooting around 7:15 p.m. There, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier Wednesday, the Richmond Police Department held a press conference to ask the community to come forward with information in order to bring justice to six shooting victims.

Over a seven-hour span of time — late Tuesday into early Wednesday — there were five shootings in Richmond that resulted in six people shot, including two fatal. Among the victims were three juveniles, ages 3, 6, and 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

