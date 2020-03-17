Richmond Police ID man found dead in semi-tractor cab

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 40-year-old Charleston, South Carolina man was the victim of a homicide in Richmond Monday morning, according to police.

Detectives identified the man as Rushard O. Grant.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Lamb Avenue for the report of an abandoned semi-tractor cab. There, police found Grant unresponsive in the front of the cab. Police add he was suffering from apparent trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information in relation to the homicide investigation is asked to call police at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

