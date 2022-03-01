RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old Richmond man has been identified as the victim killed in a shooting at Southside Plaza over the weekend.

Richmond police said Tuesday that Vidal Smith died at the hospital after being found shot at Southside Plaza on Feb. 26. Authorities responded to the 4700 block of Southside Plaza after being called to the area at 4:21 p.m.

Smith was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone who was inside the Shoe City shoe store during this incident or with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.