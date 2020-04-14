Richmond Police ID woman found dead in car

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a homicide in the city’s East End last week has been identified, Richmond Police said Tuesday morning.

Officers said they were called at 6:51 a.m. to the 3400 block of Blakey Street on April 9. When they arrived they found 31-year-old Francesca Harris-Scarborough down suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.