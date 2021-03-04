Richmond police identify 19-year-old victim of Saturday homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released the identity of the victim of Saturday’s homicide on St. Paul Street.

The victim has been identified as Grayson Babbs, 19.

The department said officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a person shot at about 2:11 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found Babbs unresponsive on the sidewalk who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Babbs was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD said the Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.