Richmond Police identify man found shot to death inside building on Oakwood Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The victim in Monday’s homicide on Oakwood Avenue has been identified.

Richmond Police detectives said on August 30, Clarence Meredith, 54, of Richmond was found inside a building in the 1300 block of Oakwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Meredith was suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

