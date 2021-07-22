Richmond Police identify man killed in apartment shooting on Bacon Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified a 22-year-old Richmond man as the victim of the shooting on West Bacon Street.

According to police, Darrick Tabb was shot and killed inside of an apartment on Tuesday night. Police pronounced him dead upon their arrival at the scene around 10 p.m.

People nearby told investigators that the shots were heard around 8 p.m., however police were not called around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.