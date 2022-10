RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the city early Sunday.

The victim, Quinton Robertson, was found by officers responding to a report of a person shot in the 1900 block of Q Street on Oct. 9. Robertson, a 37-year-old from Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of Robertson’s death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.