Richmond police identify Monday afternoon shooting victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the man killed in a Monday afternoon shooting on N. 26th Street.

Police were called to the shooting scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Corey Holmes, a man in his 30s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence in the 2200 block of the street. He was declared dead at the crime scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.