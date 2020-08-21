Richmond Police identify teen victim in St. Peter Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives identified a teenage boy as the victim of the homicide at the 1100 block of St. Paul Street on Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the police department, officers responded to the scene around midnight for a report of random gunfire and a person shot. Upon arrival they located a juvenile male and adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in an alley near the street. Both victims were brought to a local hospital for treatment.

The juvenile male passed away at the hospital. The other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

LATEST HEADLINES: