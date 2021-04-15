Richmond Police identify victim in Stockton Street death investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department identified the victim in Sunday’s death investigation along Stockton Street.

Detectives identified Litonio Eaddy, 19, as the person shot and killed in the 3400 block of Stockton Street, according to a press release.

Officers arrived on the scene around 3:25 p.m. on April 11 for a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found an adult man unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Eaddy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Anyone with information about this death investigation should call Major Crime Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.