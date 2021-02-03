Richmond police identify victim of Tuesday night Byswick Lane homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim from last night’s homicide on Byswick Lane.

The victims was Maurice Watson-Bey, a man in his late forties.

RPD said at about 11:42 p.m. on Feb. 2, police responded to the 400 block of Byswick Lane for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they said they found Watson-Bey inside a residence suffering from trauma.

Watson-Bey was pronounced at the scene.

Police said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.