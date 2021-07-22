Richmond police identify victim of fatal Chapel Drive shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of last Friday’s fatal shooting on Chapel Drive.

The victim was Karl McBride, 20, of Richmond.

Police said officers were called to the 3300 block of Chapel Drive at 5:44 a.m. on July 16 for a report of a shooting. When police arrived they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The first victim, McBride, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.