Richmond police identify victim of fatal Cheatwood Avenue shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of last month’s fatal shooting on Cheatwood Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Nathaniel Trapp, 41, of Richmond.

Police said they responded to the 800 block of Cheatwood Avenue for a reported shooting just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 14.

When officers arrived, they found Trapp suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

RPD said the Medical Examiner will determine Trapp’s cause and manner of death.

Police ask anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.