Richmond police identify victim of fatal Hull Street shooting as Henrico man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Sunday’s fatal shooting on Hull Street.

The victim has been identified as Tyrone Davis, 19, of Henrico.

RPD said the officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Hull Street at approximately 5:41 p.m. When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first man, Davis, was rounded dead at the scene. The second man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a third man in his last teens transported himself to the hospital with injuries that were also not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.