Richmond police identify victim of fatal shooting on North 34th Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place on North 34th Street earlier this month.

The victim has been identified as Kenneth Tyler, 50 of Richmond.

Police said they responded to the 1100 block of North 34th Street at about 9:05 a.m. on July 6.

When officers arrived, they found Tyler in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.