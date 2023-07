RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A midday shooting on Riverside Drive in Richmond is under investigation by police.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Riverside Drive for the report of a person shot just before 1 p.m. on Friday, July 28. Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police ask for anyone with information on this shooting to call Detective M. Ahnstrom at 804-646-3913.