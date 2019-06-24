1  of  5
Richmond Police investigating 2 shootings in Whitcomb Court

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating two shootings that happened about eight hours apart in the Whitcomb Court community.

According to Richmond Police, the first shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 Block of Deforrest Street. Police were notified that the shooting had occurred when the victim was taken to the hospital. The 19-year-old victim is expected to recover.

The second shooting occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 2400 Block of Carmine Street, police said. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital and is now fighting for his life.

Police said the shootings are unrelated. At this time, there’s no information about either of the shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

