Richmond Police investigating after man shot in shoulder in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for the person who shot a man in the shoulder in Gilpin Court.

The shooting occurred at the 1200 block of St. John Street at about 2:50 a.m Wednesday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

