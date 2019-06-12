1  of  5
Richmond Police investigating after man shot in shoulder in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for the person who shot a man in the shoulder in Gilpin Court. 

The shooting occurred at the 1200 block of St. John Street at about 2:50 a.m Wednesday. 

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com

