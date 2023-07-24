RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the overnight hours on Monday, July 24.
Officers were called to the 3900 block of Hull Street for the report of a shooting around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot in the leg.
The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for the non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Richmond Police Department.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Man has life-threatening injuries after stabbing at Chesterfield restaurant, police looking for 2 suspectsA man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was stabbed at a Chesterfield restaurant early Sunday morning.
- The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Route 1 that left two men hurt Saturday night.
- Four people are in the hospital after a crash which police say took place during a pursuit in the Sterling area of Loudoun County.
- The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room on Thursday.
- According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, Robert T. Braithwaite of Chesterfield County was indicted for manslaughter and DUI manslaughter on Monday, July 17 in connection to a crash which took place on April 16 at the intersection of Robious Road and Woodmont Drive.
- Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot early Saturday morning in Richmond's Southside.
- The Prince William County Police Department arrested a 16-year-old who they say was wanted in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old Stafford man.
- According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:13 a.m. in the 1100 block of Virginia Ave. Police say a girl was transported to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury.
- According to the United States Department of Justice, 53-year-old James Gordon Meek of Arlington County pleaded guilty to charges of transportation and possession of CSAM on Friday, July 21. He is facing a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison for each charge.
- Four members of a Florida family were convicted Wednesday of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a fake COVID-19 cure through their online church.