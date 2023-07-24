RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the overnight hours on Monday, July 24.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Hull Street for the report of a shooting around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Richmond Police Department.