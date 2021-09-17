Richmond Police investigating armed robbery near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police and Virginia Commonwealth University Police responded to an armed robbery on Grace Street Thursday afternoon.

According to a VCU Alert, the armed robbery happened in the 300 block of W. Grace shortly before 6 p.m. The victim told authorities that two males approached them and assaulted them from behind. They then displayed a firearm and took prescription drugs from the victim.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation and have increased patrols in the area.

