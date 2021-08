RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning just a few blocks from Ginter Park Elementary School in Richmond’s Northside.

Police responded at around 6:30 a.m. to a reported shooting, and found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses at the scene, but no information on a potential suspect has been shared at this time.