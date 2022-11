RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police responded to a deadly shooting Sunday evening on Calhoun Street.

According to police, they received a report of a shooting at around 8:35 p.m. and arrived on the 300 block of Calhoun Street.

There, they found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the courtyard of one of the buildings that make up Gilpin Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at (804) 382-5824.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.