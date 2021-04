RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place at Miller Avenue on Easter Sunday.

RPD said officers responded to the 2000 block of Miller Avenue at 1:24 p.m. on April, 4. Police found a person with a non-life-threatening injury and they were taken to a local hospital.

RPD said Major Crimes is still investigating this incident.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.