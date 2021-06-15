Richmond police investigating fatal shooting in city’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the city’s East End after a fatal Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Officers said they were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street at about 3:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, police said they found a man shot on the curb. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

RPD said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.