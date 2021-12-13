Richmond police investigating Hull Street shooting after man found injured near Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are investigating a shooting after a man was found injured near Midlothian Turnpike.

RPD said officers were called to the 5000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a person shot at about 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 13.

When police arrived they found a man surfing from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said they have determined the shooting itself took place in the 3500 block of Hull Street. RPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective O’Neil at 804-646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.