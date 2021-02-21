Richmond police investigating N. 25th Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police responded to reports of a person shot Sunday night.

Officers from Richmond Police Department (RPD) arrived at the scene on the 1100 block of North 25th Street shortly before 8 p.m.

RPD later found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound at a nearby convenience store. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have not provided any information about possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

