Richmond Police investigating N. 30th Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said they responded to the 500 block of N. 30th Street for a report of a person down around 1:10 p.m. On the scene, they found a man unresponsive and suffering from an apparent wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Detectives are working to notify the victim’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.