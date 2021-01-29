Richmond police investigating shooting, SWAT attempting to locate suspect

Shooting investigation, police presence at the corner of Hull Street and 20th Street. (Photo by 8News photographer Jacob Sexton)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is an ongoing police presence on Hull Street in Richmond. An officer on the scene tells 8News they are investigating a non-life threatening shooting.

A spokesperson for RPD says an adult male was shot just before 8 p.m. at the corner of 19th Street and Hull Street. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police received information that the suspected shooter was possibly in a building closer to 18th Street. RPD brought in the SWAT team and are attempting to make contact with the suspect.

Hull Street is closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

RPD asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000

Police remain on the scene, 8News is continuing to follow the incident.

Stay with us for updates.