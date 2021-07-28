Richmond Police investigating overnight double shooting in Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a double shooting that happened overnight in Whitcomb Court that sent two men to the hospital.

Around 12:19 a.m., police responded to the 2300 and 2500 blocks of Whitcomb Street for the report of a shooting.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators soon determined that the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at 804-646-6456 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.