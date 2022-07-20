RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a robbery that they say took place while the victim was waiting for a delivery.

According to police, officers responded to the 2200 block of West Grace Street just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The victim reported that she had ordered an item for delivery and was robbed at the entrance to the residence by two unknown men.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man between 25-30 years old standing about 5’8″ and the other is described as a Black man between 22 and 27 years old standing about 5’4″ and wearing a leather jacket.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.