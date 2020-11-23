Richmond police investigating robbery, shooting near VCU Monroe Park campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a man reported he was the victim of a robbery early Monday morning.

According to a VCU Alert, the victim said two men entered his home on the 100 block of S. Laurel Street by kicking in the back door. Once inside, the victim was struck in the head.

“As the suspects were leaving several gunshots were fired at the residence. One victim sustained injuries to his fore head during the initial scuffle,” the VCU Alert said.

Authorities described the suspects as a Hispanic male 6’2”, 210 lbs, with red hair “braids”, and wearing red sweatpants and a White male, 5’^”, 180 lbs, wearing a gray hoodie, and black pants.

Richmond Police is now leading the investigation and have changed the offense to shooting into an occupied dwelling and are continuing to investigate.